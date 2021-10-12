Longview ISD trustees approve new 3rd-12th grade 'Virtual Academy'

Students are required to participate in 240 minutes of instruction and must be online from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. each school day.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Sept. 15, 2021.

The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved creating a remote learning program and asynchronous instructional plan during their regular meeting on Oct. 11th.

John Wink, Coordinator of Policy and New Schools, explained LISD will utilize the BrightThinker curriculum "in the four core instructional areas and any electives required for high school credit."

"The district will provide supports and instruction to students and parents through BrightThinker," he said. "The LISD Office of Innovation has developed a local remote learning program through asynchronous learning that serves as an option for families which allows students who meet local selection criteria to learn in an asynchronous learning environment."

Wink said the academy is currently only for students in 3rd-12th grade, and families who wish to enroll their students in this program must complete an application at LISD.org/virtual/apply and submit it to their current campus principal by Nov. 1.

Senate Bill 15 allows districts to offer a local remote learning program that provides a virtual course through remote synchronous instruction, asynchronous instruction, or a combination of synchronous and asynchronous instruction, and it allows districts to provide a board-approved local policy to determine the instructional methods and attendance-taking methods for the local remote learning program.

Wink said students enrolled in the virtual academy will be provided with a Chromebook and Internet connection. Students are required to participate in 240 minutes of instruction and must be online from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. each school day.

"If there are extenuating circumstances that prevent a student from being online and completing work from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the student must communicate with the teacher to inform them of when they will complete the work during the day," he said.

Students enrolled in the Virtual Academy are permitted to participate in all LISD extracurricular activities, Mr. Wink added.

Dr. James Wilcox, LISD Superintendent of Schools, praised Wink and the Office of Innovation team for their leadership and creativity in "bringing this resource to our students and families."

"This is something we've been discussing for almost as long as the pandemic," he said. "Like a lot of districts, we've tried to find a way that's as practical and easy-to-use as possible, not just for our students and families, but our many excellent educators. We're glad to be able to offer this to our community."

For more detailed information about the Longview ISD Virtual Academy please go to the website at lisd.org/virtual or download the course application here.