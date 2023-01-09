Longview ISD trustees approves new 'sensory' playground equipment

The new equipment will cost an estimated $76,000 for five elementary schools' playgrounds to be updated with sensory equipment.

The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a new sensory-friendly playground for five elementary schools at a meeting on Monday.

The new equipment will cost an estimated $76,000 and will be funded by the IDEA-B Formula-ARP grant monies. The schools that will get the new equipment are Bailey, Bramlette, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen, and Ware elementary schools.

"Sensory play and sensory playground equipment allows for accessibility for children of all ages and abilities," said LISD Director of Special Programs, Cindy Verhalen. "Specialized equipment fosters the development of real-life skills through interactive play. Sensory playground equipment helps children develop problem-solving skills, express emotion, promotes empathy, and engenders lasting confidence."

Incorporating sensory-friendly equipment into playgrounds is a priority for Longview ISD.