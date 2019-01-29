LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Independent School District is warning residents about a scam targeting LISD fans.

The district says "Booster Club Publishing" out of San Antonio is soliciting citizens asking them to purchase ads for calendars and programs. However, LISD says these items do not exist.

The Lobo Football Boosters work with local businesses later in the year and with a certified letter from Coach John King. The district says the only business that is selling any LISD ads right now for spring sports is Text Stream.