Longview-Kilgore Cable TV to become first 'Gig City' in East Texas

"2021 will be an exciting time for the Longview area."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview and Kilgore Cable Television announced its largest single-year investment ever for 2021, with plans to spend $5.5 million to provide 1-gigabit internet service to the area.

The announcement was made Monday during a press conference at the Longview Chamber of Commerce office.

"2021 will be an exciting time for the Longview area. There are not many cities or towns in America that offer a gig service to all their customers, and we will be providing it throughout all of our 1,000 plus miles of plant," Don Deem, Regional Vice President of Longview Cable TV said. "We are proud to continue our over 55-year service to the community as the leading cutting-edge provider for internet, television, voice, and cloud services."

The project will add to the company’s existing fiberoptic infrastructure and expand its Cablelynx Broadband service to provide major growth opportunities for the area. The company will also offer customers more options in order to meet the growing demand for internet service as more people work and learn remotely during the pandemic.

In just a few minutes, the Longview Chamber of Commerce will make a “major announcement” said to impact residents and businesses in Longview. @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/zqfdZQly2O — Payton Weidman (@PaytonWeidman) November 23, 2020