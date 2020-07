The Lobos were just welcoming one of their own home.

LONGVIEW, Texas — If you heard a few quick bursts of a train horn in the middle of Longview on Tuesday night, no need to be alarmed.

Longview athletic director John King and a host of Lobo coaches and supporters welcomed home Jesse Mancha on Tuesday after the LHS graduate was released from the hospital after conquering a long battle with COVID-19.