Longview Mall hosting 'Shop With Your Pet' event on Sept. 26

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pack up your furry friends and get ready to hit the town!
The Longview Mall is hosting a "Shop With Your Pet" event on Saturday, Sept. 2.
According to the event page on Facebook, you can bring your four-legged friend for a shopping excursion, to socialize with other pet parents and meet pet experts from the community.
"All well-behaved and fully vaccinated pets on-leash are welcome," the Longview Mall said. "Join us on Saturday, September 26 all day for informational sessions, pet food drive, shopping and a selfie station for you to get a picture of you and your pet to commemorate your shopping trip together."
According to the Longview Mall, the following retailers will be participating in the event (not all of the stores will allow pets to enter):
- Aeropostale
- American Eagle
- The Buckle
- Earthbound Trading Co.
Hot Topic
- Lids
- Perfume 'N More
- Hollister
- Quilt World
- Kid's Footlocker
- Verizon
- Spencer's
- Shoe Dept.
- Sunglass Hut
- Kid's Journey's
- Journey's
- JCPenney
- Dillard's
- Empire
- Zumiez
- Foot Action
- Nestle
- Merle Norman
- Game Stop
The mall is also collecting food for the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center (LACAC).
"You can donate dog or cat food online," the LACAC says. "We partner with Nature's Select for the food that we feed all of the dogs and cats while they're in our care. The regular price of this product is discounted significantly since you are donating to the shelter. Once purchased and paid for, this product will be delivered directly to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center."