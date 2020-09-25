Longview Mall hosting 'Shop With Your Pet' event on Sept. 26

You can bring your four-legged friend for a shopping excursion, to socialize with other pet parents and meet pet experts from the community.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pack up your furry friends and get ready to hit the town!

The Longview Mall is hosting a "Shop With Your Pet" event on Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to the event page on Facebook, you can bring your four-legged friend for a shopping excursion, to socialize with other pet parents and meet pet experts from the community.

"All well-behaved and fully vaccinated pets on-leash are welcome," the Longview Mall said. "Join us on Saturday, September 26 all day for informational sessions, pet food drive, shopping and a selfie station for you to get a picture of you and your pet to commemorate your shopping trip together."



According to the Longview Mall, the following retailers will be participating in the event (not all of the stores will allow pets to enter):

Aeropostale

American Eagle

The Buckle

Earthbound Trading Co.

Hot Topic

Hot Topic Lids

Perfume 'N More

Hollister

Quilt World

Kid's Footlocker

Verizon

Spencer's

Shoe Dept.

Sunglass Hut

Kid's Journey's

Journey's

JCPenney

Dillard's

Empire

Zumiez

Foot Action

Nestle

Merle Norman

Game Stop

The mall is also collecting food for the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center (LACAC).