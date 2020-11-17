Longview Mall prepares for Santa visits this holiday season

LONGVIEW, Texas — COVID-19 has taken a lot from us, but not our holiday spirit. Photos with Santa at the Longview Mall are back but with certain precautions in place.
General manager Kelly Overby said, "We'll have [the families] arranged back behind Santa in a line, 6 feet apart, with masks on so that they can have an enjoyable time."
Here's how it works. You go online and type in your zip code to make an appointment. When that time comes, then you make your way over to Santa's living room for your socially distant photos.
If you can't make an appointment online, you can also make one on the spot.
"So what they can do, the way it's going to work an hour before appointments start, and an hour after appointments start, they're going to take walk-ins," Overby said.
Santa will be at the Longview Mall during business hours starting this Black Friday until Christmas Eve.
"I'm seeing COVID numbers going up so let's be careful, but let's try to have a good time and be joyous in this joyous season and remember what this season's about," Overby said.
Here's to that a joyous season filled with laughs and gratitude.