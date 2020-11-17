Longview Mall prepares for Santa visits this holiday season

COVID-19 has changed the way we do a lot of things. The team at Longview Mall has kept this in mind as they gear up for a safe season of visits with Santa.

General manager Kelly Overby said, "We'll have [the families] arranged back behind Santa in a line, 6 feet apart, with masks on so that they can have an enjoyable time."

Here's how it works. You go online and type in your zip code to make an appointment. When that time comes, then you make your way over to Santa's living room for your socially distant photos.





If you can't make an appointment online, you can also make one on the spot.



"So what they can do, the way it's going to work an hour before appointments start, and an hour after appointments start, they're going to take walk-ins," Overby said.