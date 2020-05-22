LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police arrested a 73-year-old man early Wednesday and charged him with shooting at his daughter, according to a report.

John L. Thornton, of Longview, was being held Thursday on $65,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited weapon, jail records show.

Police arrested Thornton after responding to a disturbance at his home at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Timpson Street, the report said.

