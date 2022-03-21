Longview man accused in fatal weekend shooting charged with murder

Officers also found another person who had multiple stab wounds.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man accused of shooting another man to death Saturday night has been charged with murder.

Michael Lee Ralston, 49, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge on a $500,000 bond, police said.

Longview police officers responded to the 100 block of East Nelson Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in connection to a shooting. Officers found Eric Matthew Wynns, 44, of Longview, dead because of an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers also found another person who had multiple stab wounds. This person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

As a result of the police investigation, Ralston was named a suspect and then arrested.