Longview man accused of child sex abuse released on bond after more than 2 years in jail

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man accused of sexually abusing a child has been released on reduced bond after two years in the Gregg County Jail.

Jason Schmucker, 41, was granted a bond reduction and released on $5,000 bond with conditions on Feb. 1. He was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of sex abuse of a child continuous — victim younger than 14.

According to the bond conditions, Schmucker must wear a GPS tracking device and must report weekly to pre-trial services. He is not allowed internet access, must not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family and must maintain a travel journal.