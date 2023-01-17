Longview man accused of injuring woman, shooting toward 4 others in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault after officials say he injured a woman and shot toward four other people in Upshur County Monday afternoon.
Reginald Perry, 43, is charged with one count of a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and four counts of of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).
On Monday, Upshur County deputies responded to a shooting in the 13700 block of State Highway 154 East in Diana. They determined a 28-year-old woman was shot during a family disturbance at that location.
The woman was in stable condition and treated at a Longview hospital. An investigation also showed shots were fired in the direction of four other people at the residence, who were not injured, the sheriff's office said.
Perry was taken into custody in Longview and ultimately placed in the Upshur County Jail. His bonds total $500,000 and the case is under investigation, officials said.