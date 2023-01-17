Longview man accused of injuring woman, shooting toward 4 others in Upshur County

They determined a 28-year-old woman was shot during a family disturbance at that location.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault after officials say he injured a woman and shot toward four other people in Upshur County Monday afternoon.

Reginald Perry, 43, is charged with one count of a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and four counts of of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

On Monday, Upshur County deputies responded to a shooting in the 13700 block of State Highway 154 East in Diana. They determined a 28-year-old woman was shot during a family disturbance at that location.

The woman was in stable condition and treated at a Longview hospital. An investigation also showed shots were fired in the direction of four other people at the residence, who were not injured, the sheriff's office said.