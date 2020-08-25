Longview man accused of kidnapping, beating woman

Alfredo Barrios was being held Monday in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of felony aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse.

A Longview man was arrested this past week after police say he kidnapped a woman, dragged her into a truck and beat her.

Alfredo Barrios, 20, was being held Monday in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of felony aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse. He was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at his residence on the 1900 block of Jane Street in Longview. His bond is set at $150,000.

According to court documents, Barrios pulled a woman to the ground by her hair and began assaulting her “in the roadway” before forcing her into a truck Friday.