Longview man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to 13-year-old girl

Dayton Shai Bonner is being held in the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminal solicitation of a minor.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 21-year-old Longview man suspected of sending sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl was taken into police custody Monday at Lear Park's KidsView Playground.

Marshall police arrested Dayton Shai Bonner at the park with assistance by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Marshall Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Bonner is being held in the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminal solicitation of a minor. Jail records show. His bond is set at $75,000.