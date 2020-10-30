Longview man accused of sexual assault of child younger than 14

Pablo Lopez Martinez, 46, was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond on the indecency charge, according to jail records.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Gregg County grand jury has indicted a Longview man on charges of sexual assault of a child younger than 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact, court documents show.

Pablo Lopez Martinez, 46, was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond on the indecency charge, according to jail records. Bond was not listed on the aggravated sexual assault charge, and he was also held on a federal immigration detainer.

According to the indictment, Lopez Martinez, who is also known as Pablo Lopez and Pablo Sanchez, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl Aug. 9, 2016.

