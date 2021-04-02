x
Longview man accused of shaking, injuring baby indicted by grand jury

Isaac Loyd Parker was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury to a child 14 or younger.
Credit: Longview News-Journal

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has been indicted by a Gregg County grand jury on a charge of injury to a child after he was accused of shaking and injuring a baby during a March 2020 incident.

Isaac Loyd Parker, 24, was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury to a child 14 or younger.

Parker was arrested April 6, booked into the Gregg County Jail and released the following day on $15,000 bond. The indictment was signed Jan. 28.

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal. 