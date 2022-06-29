Longview man accused of shooting another man arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man accused of shooting another man Monday night has been arrested.
Gawaine Mitchell, 45, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
Longview police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Franklin Drive and when officers arrived, they met Mitchell and learned a man had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital before officers arrived. Mitchell was then arrested and booked into the jail, police said.