Longview man accused of shooting another man arrested

The victim was taken to a local hospital before officers arrived.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man accused of shooting another man Monday night has been arrested.

Gawaine Mitchell, 45, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

Longview police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Franklin Drive and when officers arrived, they met Mitchell and learned a man had been shot.