LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man is behind bars after allegedly slashing a man with a knife.

According to the Longview Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 1400 block of North Ninth Street in regards to an assault that had just occurred.

Police say when they arrived, they found a victim with cuts from a knife to his neck and other injuries to his facial area that were consistent with being struck by a blunt object.

The suspect was then identified as Shawn Lindley, 38.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lindley and he was booked into the Gregg County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.