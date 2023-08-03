POLICE: Longview man arrested after home invasion, assaulting ex-girlfriend

Keontra Jones, 21, was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department arrested a man they say is responsible for a home invasion that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 5 a.m., dispatch received a call regarding a home invasion in the 2100 block of Pinecrest Dr. The caller said her ex-boyfriend forced his way into the house, pulled a gun, assaulted and threatened her.