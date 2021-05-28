Police: Longview man arrested after impersonating woman, setting up fake dating profile

Clay Hopkins, 44, was held Friday on $50,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was arrested Thursday after police say he impersonated a woman by creating a fake profile on an online dating service that lured men to her business.

Clay Hopkins, 44, was held Friday on $50,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail on charges of online harassment - name/persona to create a page and online impersonation with identifying information solicit EMS. No court date has been set.

He was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday at his residence on Spring Valley Circle.