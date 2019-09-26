HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man was arrested after leading authorities on an almost 10-mile pursuit Tuesday night.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Michael Williams of Longview was taken into custody for evading arrest with a vehicle.

According to the HCSO, around 9:30 p.m. deputies were notified that a Gladewater PD unit was in pursuit of a Black 2001 Nissan Xterra on southbound on Loop 281 in Longview.

The HCSO unit traveling northbound on Loop 281 spotted the vehicle traveling southbound at a high-speed.

The vehicle fled as the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop violation.

The vehicle led the deputy on a pursuit at a high speed eastbound on Field-to-Market 968.

The pursuit ended at Field-to-Market 968 and Craig Road after DPS deployed spike strips.

Williams was booked into the Harrison County Jail.