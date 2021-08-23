x
Longview man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim

John Easley, 63, of Longview is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 63-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a victim during an argument in Longview.  

On Saturday, Longview Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Hughey Dr. after getting calls of a victim being stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital. 

Witnesses said the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument when the suspect began to stab the victim.

The suspect was identified as 63-year-old John Easley, of Longview.  He was seen fleeing the location on foot.  A warrant was issued for Easley’s arrest for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Easley was arrested the same day, transported to the Gregg County Jail, and his bond amount was set at $150,000.

