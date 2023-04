The crime allegedly occurred around January 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is behind bars on charges of child sex abuse.

According to Gregg County judicial records, Michael Ray Vaughn, 62, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Thursday on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

The crime allegedly occurred around January 2018.

Vaughn is being held without bond.