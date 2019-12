GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man has been arrested on a warrant out of Van Zandt County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to Gregg County judicial records, Darrel Baker, 45, was taken into custody on Thursday by the Kilgore Police Department.

He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Details concerning the alleged crime are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.