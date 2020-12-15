x
Longview man arrested for intoxication manslaughter in wife’s death

Sammie Keskue Vail, 39, was booked Thursday into the Gregg County Jail and released the following day on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in a September motorcycle crash that killed his wife.

Sammie Keskue Vail, 39, was booked Thursday into the Gregg County Jail and released the following day on a $50,000 bond, jail records show. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9 a.m. Thursday in Ingham County, Michigan.

At about 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 8, a Texas Department of Public Safety officer was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Old Texas 135 in Gregg County. 

