LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man is behind bars after being arrested for murder on Wednesday.

According to Gregg County judicial records, James Barron, 30, was booked into the Gregg County Jail with a bond of $250,000. The date of the offense is listed as June 20, 2020, according ro records.

Barron has a lengthy rap sheet dating back to 2008.