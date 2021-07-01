Longview man arrested in Bossier on human trafficking, other charges

Officials arrested a Longview man on human trafficking and other charges in Bossier Parish, and they say a woman from that area is now getting help.

Dramain Green remained in the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility Thursday morning on charges of pandering, promoting prostitution, human trafficking and possession of marijuana after being booked on Monday, according to jail records. Total bond on the charges is $40,000.

Undercover agents arrested Green during an investigation in Bossier City that stemmed from an online ad for prostitution at a hotel, Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement. He said an agent went to the hotel and met with the woman who was being prostituted when “he quickly realized she did not want to be there and that he (the agent) was going to be her first ‘customer.’”