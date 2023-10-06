Longview man arrested in hit-and-run death

A 28-year-old Longview man was jailed this week after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run.
Sergio Retana-Garcia was arrested Sunday after a witness reported the license plate of a truck that struck a pedestrian in the road and was driving away from the scene. The witness followed the truck until it turned into a "house party," a Longview police report about the arrest says.
Information about the location of the incident and the house party were redacted from the report.
Read more from the Longview News-Journal.