Longview man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old child

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old child in August.

David Russell Stice, 59, was booked Thursday into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child causing death or serious bodily injury. He was released Friday on a $20,000 bond.

Officers responded at about 2:14 p.m. on Aug. 9 to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Whatley Road in Longview. Upon arrival, officers found a child with life-threatening injuries at the scene. The child was taken to a local hospital by the Longview Fire Department. The following day, police reported the child had died.