Longview man arrested in connection with fatal February shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in February.

Demetrius Alvester Armstrong, 23, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of DeMarcus Else, of Longview.

Longview police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue. Officers found a male victim, who was later identified as Else, with life-threatening injuries.