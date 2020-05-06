Longview police arrested a 46-year-old man Thursday in connection with the April sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Pittsburg, according to authorities.

James Ladale Harris of Longview was being held Friday in Gregg County Jail on $55,000 in bonds on a warrant from Pittsburg for sexual assault of a child and on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, jail records show.

Pittsburg Police Chief Richard Penn said officers responded to a call about the incident at 1:38 a.m. April 24 in the 300 block of Madison Street. Penn said police could not locate Harris, and the department issued an arrest warrant three days later.

