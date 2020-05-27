A Longview man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in Smith County.

Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Dawson Neil Crosby, 21, on the sexual assault charge Tuesday evening. He was released from the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond the same day, according to jail records.

In 2016, jail records show Crosby was charged with assault causing bodily injury (family violence) in Smith County. In 2017, he pled the charge down to a class C misdemeanor assault and received 90 days of probation.

Read more from our newspaper partner the Tyler Morning Telegraph.