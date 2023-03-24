East Texas man offering free rides to prevent drunk driving in Longview

John Silos is a licensed chemical counselor who is giving back to the community by being a designated driver to prevent drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texan is offering an alternative option to prevent drunk driving in Longview.

John Silos, 46, a Longview resident is giving back to the community by being a designated driver to prevent drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

"There are certain things we don't have control over," Silos said. "But that is a 100 percent preventable situation."

Silos was a former Lyft driver and he was inspired by the Gregg County Busted Facebook page to provide an alternative option for people drinking.

"It really caught my attention to hear so many people make comments about these offenders. And I'm thinking, well, what are you doing to resolve the issue," Silos explained.

Thursday through Saturday night, Silos waits for calls from anyone who may need a safe ride home.

"I'm not there to ask you why you're drunk, what's going on in your life, why? That's my daily job. My job is to get you home safely," Silos said.

The father of two is offering to drive strangers home and free of charge.

"It's going to cost you nothing. You get to get home without a charge without having to deal with the criminal justice system and you don’t have to pay me," Silos explained.

Of course, Silos can’t give everyone a ride home. That’s why it’s a good idea to make a plan before you got out to root for your favorite team.

"Even if you ask yourself, am I sober enough to drive? Probably you're not so, call somebody because when you get pulled over, they're not going to ask you that," Silos said.

"There's so many options out there for people instead of drinking and driving. Not only is drinking and driving illegal, it's just a danger to our community," said Longview Police Department spokesperson Brandon Thornton.

Overall, Silos hopes people will think twice about driving impaired and instead find another option like calling him for a lift.

"Is it profitable? Not at all, financially, but I think it does profit the community as a whole," Silos said .

Silos said these free rides are available year round.