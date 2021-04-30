Officials ID Longview man charged following shooting, hostage situation

Jacob Louis Long, 36, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $100,000.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Authorities have identified and charged a Longview man who turned himself in following a reported shooting and possible hostage situation Wednesday in Gregg County.

Jacob Louis Long, 36, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $100,000 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and assault causes bodily injury family violence.

At about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement received a welfare check call at a residence in the 300 block of Lonesome Pine Road in Gregg County. The call was then upgraded to a possible hostage situation, said Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Tubb.