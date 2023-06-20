Longview man arrested after leading deputies in multi-county car chase, crashing into 5 telephone poles

Officials said Ethon Polty, 18, was charged with evading police in a vehicle, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. His bond is set at $90,000.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested after leading officials on a car chase through multiple counties Monday night.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Ethon Marquist Polty, 18, was driving a blue Dodge Charger on Highway 155 south at a high speed when Deputy Matt Sartor spotted him.

Sartor chased Polty from Pittsburg to Gilmer and finally into Big Sandy, where Polty lost control of his car at the intersection of State Highway 155 and U.S. Highway 80.

Officials said Polty crashed into 5 telephone poles and a Big Sandy fire plug before his car came to a stop. Polty was treated for minor injuries at a Tyler hospital and later booked into the Upshur County Jail.