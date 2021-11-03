Longview man charged with sexual assault same day he registered as sex offender

Timothy Edmond Mussared is being held at the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with sexual assault the same day he registered in Longview as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Timothy Edmond Mussared, 60, was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to court documents, Longview police received a report of a sexual assault Monday, and authorities discovered Mussared is a sex offender who registered earlier that day.