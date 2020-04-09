Longview man competes on ABC game show 'Holey Moley'

Forty-seven-year-old Tony Holyfield of Longview has been golfing more than half his life, and Thursday night, he showcased his talents to a national audience.

Holyfield competed on an episode of ABC’s “Holey Moley,” in which mini-golf lovers from around the country compete in what the network describes as “an epic obstacle golf course.”

“I was a little scared at first, but once I got on camera it was very exhilarating,” Holyfield said Thursday. “To me it, was like putting on The Masters. The final hole, you’re tied up and it’s for all the money. It was very surreal.”