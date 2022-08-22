Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County

Darrell Fowler, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night.

Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Fowler's vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.