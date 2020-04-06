LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man is dead from injuries sustained during a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway in reference to a hit-and-run.

Police say they found a man, identified as John Arthur Acles Jr., 54, lying in the roadway after being struck by a truck.

Witnesses told the LPD the suspect vehicle is a dark blue Ford F-150 or F-250 with a black headache rack. It possibly has damage ont the front, right side and was last seen traveling north on Estes Pkwy.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact the LPD at (903) 237-1170, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.