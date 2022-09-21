Longview man found guilty of killing woman with hammer

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was indicted this past month on a murder charge in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Gregg County jury Wednesday found a Longview man guilty in the 2021 murder of a woman whom he was accused of striking with a hammer.

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was indicted this past month on a murder charge in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.

He was later indicted on the charge; however, a grand jury on Aug. 31 indicted McCuller on a murder charge in the death of Follis.