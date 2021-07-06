'A tragic accident': Longview man gets 1-year suspended sentence in son's shooting death

David Russell Stice, 60, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor making a firearm accessible to a child causing death or serious bodily injury.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man entered a guilty plea Tuesday and was sentenced to a suspended jail sentence in the August shooting death of his 10-year-old son in what was called “a tragic accident.”

David Russell Stice, 60, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor making a firearm accessible to a child causing death or serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to a 1-year suspended — or probated — jail sentence, a $400 fine, 40 hours of community service, firearms safety training and a continued treatment plan per Child Protective Services.

“I can’t imagine your loss, Mr. Stice,” Gregg County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Kent Phillips said after Stice’s plea.

