LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in a November 2017 aggravated robbery that left one person dead.

Dekaylen Kaine Daniels, 24, entered a guilty plea Sept. 9 to an aggravated robbery charge. District Judge J. Scott Novy handed down the 18-year sentence Monday.

An indictment filed Dec. 21, 2017, charges Daniels with “discharging a firearm at or in the direction of” another man in a robbery Nov. 1 in the 2200 block of 13th Street. Sandy Brown Jr., 26, of Longview died in the shooting, and another unidentified man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.'

