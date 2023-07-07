Longview man gets 22 years after pleading guilty to murder

James Barron, 33, pleaded guilty to the murder of Llewellyn Williams, 58, in the 188th District Court Thursday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the murder of another man in June 2020.

