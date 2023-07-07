Longview man gets 22 years after pleading guilty to murder

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the murder of another man in June 2020.
James Barron, 33, pleaded guilty to the murder of Llewellyn Williams, 58, in the 188th District Court. He was then sentenced to 22 years in prison, according to online Gregg County judicial records.
On June 20, 2020 around 10:30 a.m., the Longview Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 1200 block of 8th Street at about 10:30 a.m. Inside, officers found Williams dead and his death was ruled as a homicide.