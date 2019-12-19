HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Busby Edward Jones, 55, who was charged in November with the murder of James Coles, 46, of Hallsville, was granted bond reductions Wednesday.

Judge Brad Morin of the 71st Judicial District reduced Jones’ bond on the murder charge from $1 million to $500,000 and his bond on a felony drug charge to $10,000.

Jones’ attorney, David Moore, argued that his client is entitled to a reasonable bond that he can pay.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News Messenger.