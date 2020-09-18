Longview man guilty of child porn possession

Charles Orange, 55, was found guilty by a Tyler jury after being indicted in February by a federal grand jury and charged with possession of child pornography.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview sex offender who was identified in the course of a joint international investigation has been found guilty of possessing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Charles Orange, 55, was found guilty by a Tyler jury after being indicted in February by a federal grand jury and charged with possession of child pornography. He faces between 10 and 20 years in federal prison.

According to information presented at trial, the investigation into Orange originated as a lead from Operation Blackwrist, which was named after a bracelet worn by one of the victims. Operation Blackwrist was launched by the International Criminal Police Organization in 2017 following the discovery of material depicting the abuse of 11 boys, all younger than 13.