Longview man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child

Henderson's arraignment on the sexual assault charge is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 124th District Court.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 36-year-old Longview man was jailed this week accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 14 in 2020.

Katlin Rayph Henderson was indicted by a Gregg County Grand Jury on Aug. 25 on an enhanced charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to the indictment, the offense occurred on Nov. 1, 2020.

The indictment included an enhancement due to a prior offense. Henderson could face a minimum of 15 years in prison if he is found guilty. According to court documents, Henderson was convicted of felony assault of a public servant causing bodily injury in May 2006.