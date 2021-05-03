Longview man is voice behind epic 'Mortal Kombat' scream

Kyle Wyatt was 4 when he and his family moved to Longview from the Dallas area in 1972.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One of the most famous screams from 1990s pop culture came from the pipes of a man who grew up in Longview — and you’ve probably never heard of him.

Kyle Wyatt was 4 when he and his family moved to Longview from the Dallas area in 1972. Roughly two decades later, he would show up at one of his first acting gigs in New York City and scream “Mortal Kombat!” to birth the franchise’s signature sound.

Wyatt, speaking via Zoom recently as the new "Mortal Kombat" movie began playing in theaters, said it was maybe his fourth gig in NYC after abruptly packing up and moving out of East Texas with few plans except to act. He said at the time, he had no idea what was going on.