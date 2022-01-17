x
Longview man jailed on murder charge

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 30-year-old Longview man is in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge.

Adrian Devon Grissom was jailed at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the charge, according to online jail records.

Grissom, whose address jail records lists as an apartment complex on Gilmer Road, was arrested on a warrant out of the 124th District Court.

