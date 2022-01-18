Longview man killed in Harrison County rollover wreck

Nash was ejected during the rollover and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after his vehicle veered into the center median on State Highway Loop 281 in Harrison County Monday and rolled, causing him to be ejected from from the car.

Kurt A. Nash, 40, was traveling south in the inside lane of SL 281 when he failed to drive in a single lane. The vehicle veered to the left, entered a side skid, traveled into the center median and rolled, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.