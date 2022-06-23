Longview man sentenced to 60 years for killing ex-girlfriend

The Longview News-Journal reported that court documents showed Martin was found with “ligature marks around her neck, and bleach poured over her.”

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend who was strangled and had bleach poured on her last year.

Twelve jurors sentenced Dontrey Walker, 25, after he entered a guilty plea and elected to have a jury decide his punishment, according to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office. He was convicted of killing 22-year-old Paige Martin on June 15, 2021.

The DA's Office thanked the Longview Police Department for an "excellent job" in the investigation. Assistant District Attorney Dustin Farahnak and ADA Tanya Reed and Investigator Taylor Bogue represented the prosecution.

During the investigation, Huntsville police contacted Longview officers and said Walker “had barricaded himself in their city while claiming to have killed his girlfriend in Longview,” court documents said. Huntsville police took Walker into custody, the News-Journal reported.