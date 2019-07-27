UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man accused in a March 2018 fatal stabbing at a Diana game room has pleaded guilty in exchange for a 10-year sentence, Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd reported Friday.

Toby Glenn Dillard, 44, has been held on $750,000 bond in the Upshur County Jail on both murder and manslaughter charges arising from the March 4, 2018, fatal stabbing of Joseph Regan, 28, of Hallsville.

Upshur County deputies responded to the scene on U.S. 259 South at 4 a.m. Deputies said two men were fighting in the parking lot when Dillard cut Regan with an unknown object. Regan was taken to Longview for medical treatment but did not survive.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary. We've got you covered!